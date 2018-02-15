  1. Home
Nokia 7 Plus Android One handset and Nokia 1 press images leak ahead of MWC 2018

  • Possible four phones to be announced at MWC
  • Nokia 1 is entry level
  • Nokia 7 Plus has Android One on rear

Nokia is planning a handset avalanche this spring, it seems, with images of another two smartphones leaked online.

We've already heard plenty about a likely Nokia 9 and a 2018 version of the Nokia 6, both of which expected to be officially unveiled at Mobile World Congress this month, now the fabled Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1 are looking like they'll join them.

Serial leakster @evleaks has posted press images of both on his Twitter feed, confirming that the larger of the handsets is also an Android One device.

We've seen details on the Nokia 7 Plus recently, when shaky images of a Chinese marketing document were shared on the 'net. It, and the Nokia 1, also appeared in a picture file list leaked in January.

However, neither leak mentioned Android One - Google's stock Android experience that provides a phone uncluttered by manufacturer layers or apps. It means the Nokia 7 Plus will be like the HTC U11 Life or a few other handsets that give you a pure, basic Android experience.

Previous leaks have pointed to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB of RAM for the 7 Plus. It is also said to have an 18:9 6-inch display.

Less is known about the Nokia 1, but it's safe to say it will be an entry-level handset and therefore cheap as chips.

Strangely, it's not listed as an Android One handset too. Considering Google originally devised Android One as an operating system for entry-level phones for emerging markets, you'd think it'd be ideal for the Nokia 1.

Nokia brand-owner HMD Global clearly thinks otherwise.

We'll find out more at MWC 2018 for sure.

