Massive Nokia 7 Plus specs and pics leak

We already knew that Nokia is planning a big Mobile World Congress this year, with at least two new smartphones to be unveiled during the Barcelona trade show at the end of this month. We also knew that one of those could be the Nokia 7 Plus, previously listed amongst other handsets in an early 2018 leak.

However, now we know much more about it. Much much more, if a bunch of images to have hit the 'net are the real deal.

A massive dump of images of an alleged HMD Global marketing document reveal the Nokia 7 Plus in all its glory, including the specifications.

1/5 IT Home

If genuine - and it is likely to be so - the materials show a handset with an aluminium unibody design, coated for a ceramic-style texture and feel.

There is Gorilla Glass protection on the front of a 6-inch 18:9 display. And the front camera is 16-megapixels with a Zeiss lens and Tetracell technology.

You get dual Zeiss lenses around the rear, with 12 and 13-megapixel sensors. They feature two times optical zoom, to boot.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and Adreno 512 graphics suggests that this is a mid-range handset - as expected - but the 4GB of RAM on-board keeps it moving swiftly.

Storage is claimed to be 64GB but there will be a microSD card slot for expansion. Charging is through USB-C, with Quick-Charging tech in force.

The handset will come with Android 8.0 Oreo from the box.

We expect to see it officially unveiled at MWC 2018, with Pocket-lint in attendance, so join us for all our coverage from the show. The Nokia press event is on Sunday 25 February.