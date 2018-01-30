HMD Global finally launched a 4G version of the retro Nokia 3310
- We'll likely hear more at MWC 2018
HMD Global has upgraded its Nokia 3310 dumphone with 4G smarts.
The phone's now available in China, where it runs YunOS, a forked version of Android. There is no information on price or global availability, but the phone is listed online. HMD, the company licensing the Nokia brand, has quietly listed the Nokia 3310 4G Nokia 3310 on the official Nokia site and partnered with China Mobile on it.
We'll likey learn the price and global availability details at MWC 2018 in Barcelona next month. So far, we know it comes in two colour options - Fresh Blue and Deep Black - and is an upgrade from last year's Nokia 3310, which only supports and runs a Java-based Feature OS. YunOS, on the other hand, is built by China's Alibaba.
- Nokia 3310 (2017) review: Beyond the hype, what's this phone like?
- Mobile World Congress 2018: What to expect
Other features include a 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) colour display, 256MB of RAM, 512MB of onboard storage (expandable via microSD card up to 64GB), 2-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an LED flash, a 1200mAh, Micro-USB, a 3.5mm jack, and support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth v4.0.
The phone also comes with a MP3 player.
