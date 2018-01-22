Nokia could be working on a phone with a five-lens camera

We're still yet to see the much-rumoured Nokia 9, after it didn't show up at a Chinese media event on 19 January, all eyes are now on Mobile World Congress to see if Nokia unveils its new flagship there.

However, it may not be the only flagship phone Nokia launches this year, as some information from Baidu says that the company is working on a phone with a 5-lens camera, or penta-lens. Details on the phone are incredibly thin on the ground, but it's thought the five lenses will be arranged on the back panel in a circular array, complete with dual-tone flash.

The camera module could take design inspiration from the Nokia Lumia 1020 - which had a 41-megapixel image sensor - by protruding from the rear of the phone.

The information from Baidu adds the unnamed phone - which could turn out to be the Nokia 10 - will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, inferring it could be released sometime this year before the next Snapdragon flagship processor is launched in 2019, although we're not expecting to see it at MWC.

It's thought that Nokia has a model built for testing and Foxconn is working out how it can be mass produced.