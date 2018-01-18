HMD sends out invites to MWC event, new Nokia phones expected

HMD Global has sent out invites to its MWC 2018 press conference.

The company asked the media to "join us at the Home of Nokia phones for an intimate and exclusive unveiling of the next chapter of our story." The keynote will be held on Sunday 25 February at 4pm CET (3pm GMT/10am EST). HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas also used his Twitter account to tease the event.

"Sorry for radio silence," he tweeted. "Been super busy planning #MWC2018. Please expect it to be awesome." Keep in mind the company launched the nostalgic Nokia 3310 and showcased the first of its Android smartphones at last year's Mobile World Congress. As for this year, it's rumoured to be unveiling a tonne of new phones.

The Nokia family is expected to gain the Nokia 1, Nokia 4, Nokia 6, Nokia 7, Nokia 8 (2018), and flagship Nokia 9. Alongside these new Nokia smartphone models, Nokia is rumoured to be developing a Nokia 3310 4G variant. But the company's Nokia 9 will be the show-stopper. It's thought to have a dual selfie camera setup.

Other features might include a thin-bezel display, 5.5-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel camera sensors on the back, a 3250mAh battery with fast charging support, 128GB of onboard storage, and it'll run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. See our rumour round-up here.

Anyway, MWC 2018 officially starts on 26 February in Barcelona, though some keynotes, including Nokia's, will start on the Sunday before. As always, Pocket-lint will be there to bring you all the news and previews.