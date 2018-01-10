Nokia 6 (2018) official... in China anyway

After many rumours leading up to Christmas it seems HMD Global has quietly updated its Nokia 6 smartphone for 2018.

It's likely that a UK and European version will be unveiled in more depth during Mobile World Congress in February, but the Chinese model has been revealed at least, roughly at the same time as CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

The second generation Nokia 6 is available to order in China from 1499 Yuan (around £170). It sports a 5.5-inch Full HD 16:9 display, runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 processor and has 4GB of RAM.

There is either 32GB or 64GB of storage, depending on the model chosen, and the rear camera is a 16-megapixel snapper. The front sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

It's a 4G LTE phone with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with an Android 8.0 Oreo update promised for a later date. Charging is through USB-C and the battery size is 3,000mAh.

Those specs are pretty decent for a sub-£200 phone and the design belies its price too. It is available in either silver or black, with nice metallic trim on each version.

We look forward to giving it a spin in the Pocket-lint test labs.