Nokia 6 (2018) official... in China anyway
- Released in China first
- Around the £170 mark
After many rumours leading up to Christmas it seems HMD Global has quietly updated its Nokia 6 smartphone for 2018.
It's likely that a UK and European version will be unveiled in more depth during Mobile World Congress in February, but the Chinese model has been revealed at least, roughly at the same time as CES 2018 in Las Vegas.
The second generation Nokia 6 is available to order in China from 1499 Yuan (around £170). It sports a 5.5-inch Full HD 16:9 display, runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 processor and has 4GB of RAM.
There is either 32GB or 64GB of storage, depending on the model chosen, and the rear camera is a 16-megapixel snapper. The front sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
It's a 4G LTE phone with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with an Android 8.0 Oreo update promised for a later date. Charging is through USB-C and the battery size is 3,000mAh.
Those specs are pretty decent for a sub-£200 phone and the design belies its price too. It is available in either silver or black, with nice metallic trim on each version.
We look forward to giving it a spin in the Pocket-lint test labs.
- Huawei P20 Pro review: A new phone camera king is born
- Huawei P20 and P20 Pro specs, release date and price: Everything you need to know
- New Google Pixel 2018 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
- Best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
- The best wireless chargers 2018 for iPhone, Galaxy S9, Sony Xperia XZ2 and more
- Check out this exclusive Sony XZ2 deal: £45 per month for 32GB of data!
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals for April 2018
- Sony Xperia XZ2 review: The best Sony phone in years, but is that enough to lead the flagship pack?
- HTC U12+ specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
Comments