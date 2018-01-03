Full Nokia 6 (2018) specs leaked, may launch Friday 5 January

We've known since last month that a new version of the Nokia 6 was in the works following a Chinese TENAA listing. Now that same certification filing has been updated, along with an appearance on Geekbench, to reveal the full specs of the upcoming mid-range phone. Chinese retailer Suning has also teased a Nokia phone launch in three days time, Friday 5 January, which could well be for the Nokia 6.

The handset will retain the 5.5-inch full HD 1920 x 1080 display found on the previous version, but it may expand to an 18:9 ratio and have the fingerprint scanner moved to the back. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 4GB of RAM and come with 32GB and 64GB storage options. On the back there will be a 16-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel on the front, but it's not clear if these are the exact same ones found on the previous model.

Elsewhere there will be a 3,000mAh battery, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone port. The phone will available in black, blue and white colour finishes.

It's also not clear which version of Android the new Nokia 6 will come running; the TENAA listing says it will be Android Nougat 7.1, whereas the Geekbench listing mentions Android 8.0 Oreo. We'll have to wait until the phone is officially unveiled to find out for sure.

We may be finding out sooner than expected too, as the Nokia 6 (2018) could launch this Friday following a teaser from Chinese retailer Suning, an official partner of HMD Global.

The Nokia 6 (2018) was expected to be unveiled at a Chinese media event on 19 January alongside the Nokia 9, however the teaser image shows multiple Nokia phones placed together to form the number 3, indicating a launch is three days away. It doesn't specifically state it will be the Nokia 6, but with both TENAA and Geekbench listings being updated, many industry analysts expect it will be.