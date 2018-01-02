A new Nokia 3310 with support for LTE might be in the works

Nokia appears to be working on a new version of the Nokia 3310.

The company re-launched the iconic Nokia 3310 during Mobile World Congress 2017, and the retro-fantastic phone grabbed plenty of attention. However, it only worked on 2G networks. Then, in September, another version arrived with support for 3G networks, allowing it to work on some US carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

That's right. If you were expecting the phone to be hiding secret, smartphone-like powers, it isn't. It isn't a modern reworking. It is a reissued and updated old phone. Now, according to a TENAA listing spotted by Phone Radar, yet another new version of the 3310 is coming, but, for the first time, it'll arrive with support for LTE.

Technically, it'll support TD-LTE and TD-SCDMA, China’s most popular wireless bands. It might also run Alibaba’s Yun OS. Of course, there is no guarantee the LTE version of the Nokia 3310 is happening or that it will come to the US and the UK. But it has now gone through China’s version of the FCC, so that's a good sign.