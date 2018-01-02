  1. Home
Nokia 5 camera app reveals three new Nokia phones for 2018

The Nokia 5 camera app has once again revealed some information regarding Nokia's future smartphone plans.

Following the leak of a possible dual-lens camera for the Nokia 9, MySmartPrice has found the recently updated Nokia 5 camera app has let slip that Nokia 1, Nokia 4 and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones are in the works and will likely launch this year.

The names were revealed via .png files in the camera app's APK. The Nokia 9 was also mentioned, but this has already been rumoured and reported on.

MySmartPriceNokia 5 camera app reveals three new Nokia phones for 2018 image 2

The files don't give away any information about the three unreleased phones, although we can wager from their names at least that they will likely be entry- to mid-range devices. The Nokia 1 is expected to come with a 5-inch display, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and will come running the Android Go OS. It's also predicted to have dual-SIM capabilities and 4G connectivity.

Specifications for the Nokia 4 and 7 Plus are scarce, but the 7 Plus should offer some incremental updates over the current Nokia 7, including the latest Android OS.

We're still expecting to see an updated Nokia 8 and the new Nokia 9 unveiled first in 2018, at a Chinese media event on 19 January. The Nokia 9 has been a long time coming and is expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 64 or 128GB of storage and a dual-lens rear camera with wide-angle and telephoto lenses. 

