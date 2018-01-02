Nokia 5 camera app reveals three new Nokia phones for 2018

The Nokia 5 camera app has once again revealed some information regarding Nokia's future smartphone plans.

Following the leak of a possible dual-lens camera for the Nokia 9, MySmartPrice has found the recently updated Nokia 5 camera app has let slip that Nokia 1, Nokia 4 and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones are in the works and will likely launch this year.

The names were revealed via .png files in the camera app's APK. The Nokia 9 was also mentioned, but this has already been rumoured and reported on.

The files don't give away any information about the three unreleased phones, although we can wager from their names at least that they will likely be entry- to mid-range devices. The Nokia 1 is expected to come with a 5-inch display, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and will come running the Android Go OS. It's also predicted to have dual-SIM capabilities and 4G connectivity.

Specifications for the Nokia 4 and 7 Plus are scarce, but the 7 Plus should offer some incremental updates over the current Nokia 7, including the latest Android OS.

We're still expecting to see an updated Nokia 8 and the new Nokia 9 unveiled first in 2018, at a Chinese media event on 19 January. The Nokia 9 has been a long time coming and is expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 64 or 128GB of storage and a dual-lens rear camera with wide-angle and telephoto lenses.