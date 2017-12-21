Nokia 9 could get dual front-facing cameras according to the latest render

The Nokia 9 will likely be one of the, if not the first flagship device to be unveiled in 2018, as it's expected to show its face at an event in China on 19 January. We've heard plentiful rumours regarding the device and now thanks to a render posted to Chinese site Weibo, and shared by 91mobiles, we could have a clearer idea as to what it will look like.

The leaked image is just of the front of the phone and it shows it's entirely dominated by a screen, which tallies up with several other rumours. However there is a new addition and that's two front-facing cameras in the top left. We haven't seen or heard any news to suggest the Nokia 9 will have dual selfie snappers, as previous renders have only shown a single-lens camera.

Of course, we have to take any rumour with a pinch of salt, but to see a rendered image with an entirely different design - previous renders have shown the phone with curved edges like the Galaxy S8 - then it throws everything up into the air.

There's a lack of Nokia branding on the phone as well, and no physical buttons, which suggests the fingerprint scanner will be on the back, something we've seen before.

91mobiles goes on to say what specs and hardware the Nokia 9 will come with and it includes the Snapdragon 845 processor. We've consistently heard it will use the Snapdragon 835 instead, so we're a little dubious about this one too.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to be one of the first phones to be released to use the new SoC, and that won't be out until around March if rumours are to be believed.

