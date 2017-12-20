Full Nokia 9 specs leaked in FCC filing: OLED screen, SD835 and dual-lens camera

The Nokia 9 is expected to be unveiled at a media event in China on 19 January and now, thanks to an FCC filing, we know pretty much all there is to know about the upcoming flagship.

We've already seen plenty of rumours and leaks that have revealed potential information about the new phone, but this FCC filing confirms all.

The Nokia 9 will come running the Snapdragon 835 processor, the one used by many of 2017's flagships, and will therefore be behind the other flagships released in 2018 that will almost certainly use the next-generation Snapdragon 845. Real world performance probably won't be much different, but for a flagship device to use 'old' technology puts the Nokia 9 at a disadvantage.

The FCC filing also reveals the Nokia 9 will indeed come with a dual-lens rear camera, comprising 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel lenses. We've previously seen some leaked information from the Nokia camera app APK which hinted at a dual-lens camera for a future Nokia phone. That phone is the Nokia 9, and so it should have wide-angle and telephoto lenses which could combine to offer a powerful smartphone snapper.

Elsewhere the Nokia 9 will get a 5.5-inch OLED display, although the resolution has yet to be confirmed - although a previous leak suggests it will have Quad HD resolution - a rather paltry 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 128GB of storage and a 3,250mAh battery with quick charging.

The Nokia 9 is expected to initially go on sale in China, and possibly India, and then hopefully make its way to European and US shores, although details of this have yet to be revealed.