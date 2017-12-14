Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 9 3C certification adds weight to January launch

A recent 3C certification in China for the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 9 now all but confirms the two phones will be unveiled at Nokia's media event in China on 19 January. The 3C certification is the China Compulsory Certificate, and is China's version of the US's FCC filing and Europe's CE filing.

The recent filing refers to several HMD Global phones, one with the model number TA-1054, which we know is for the Nokia 6 (2018) after it recently went through TENAA certification. 3C certification has also been given to the TA-1042, which is strongly expected to be the Nokia 9. Since both phones have received certification in China, it indicates their launch is near, so the 19 January media event would be the perfect time.

There may also be a couple of variations of the Nokia 9, with model numbers TA-1005 and TA-1009.

The Nokia 9 will be the company's new flagship device for 2018, although it was initially expected to launch before the end of 2017. It should arrive with a 5.5-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 835 processor, which if true would almost immediately put it behind the other flagships of 2018, which should use the new Snapdragon 845. It could also get a high-end, dual-lens camera system comprising a telephoto and wide-angle lenses, something not previously seen in a smartphone.

The Nokia 6 (2018) meanwhile will be a more mid-range handset, with a 5.5-inch full HD display, 3GB of RAM and Snapdragon 630 processor.

By gaining Chinese certification and having the event in China suggests the phone will launch, initially at least, in the country, with India also expected to be among the first to get their hands on the new devices. There's no word just on when they will make their way to European or American shores.