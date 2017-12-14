Nokia camera app APK points to telephoto and wide angle dual-lens camera for Nokia 9

Nokia's upcoming Nokia 9 flagship could be one of the first phones ever with a telephoto and wide-angle dual-lens camera system, if a recent leak is to be believed. Nokia has recently pushed out a beta version of Android Oreo to the Nokia 5 and with it, an updated version of the company's own camera app.

On the surface, the app just comes with an updated UI and nothing more, but Nokiamob.net has dug a little deeper into the app's APK and discovered that it supports a telephoto camera mode with 2X optical zoom and a wide angle mode. The app also gives the ability to manually adjust ISO (100-2000) and shutter speed (1/500 - 1s).

The ISO and shutter speed settings could well be specific to the Nokia 5, but it doesn't have a dual-lens camera, so the telephoto and wide angle modes have to relate to a future Nokia phone that will use the camera app.

We haven't too much in the way of camera news for the Nokia 9, but renders show quite a prominent bump on the back panel, which could indicate that the smartphone manufacturer will fit a more powerful set of lenses than the ones in the Nokia, replacing the monochrome sensor for a telephoto with colour.

Nokia is holding an event in China on 19 January, and it's there we expect to see the Nokia 9 unveiled, possibly alongside an updated version of the Nokia 8.