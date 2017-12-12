New Nokia 6 (2018) leaked in TENAA report

A new version of the Nokia 6 is on the way, if a report posted on the Chinese communications regulator's website is to be believed.

TENAA certification has been given to a handset going under the codename TA-1054, which is thought to be a dual-SIM version of a Nokia 6 (2018) model. It suggests the new handset could be announced soon.

To be honest, little else can be gleaned from the certification posting, save for the fact that it feature LTE (4G) connectivity and will naturally sport Android. However, other leaked specs suggest the handset, dual-SIM model or not, will have an 18:9 5.5-inch Full HD (or thereabouts) display.

It is said to come with a Snapdragon 630 processor and 4GB of RAM, plus 32GB of internal storage.

The current Nokia 6, released this summer, has a 5.5-inch 16:9 screen, runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and just 3GB of RAM, so you can already see the possible improvements in the latest generation device.

The Nokia 6 (2018) is also rumoured to come with on-screen touch navigation buttons, plus a fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup on the rear.

We'll keep you informed of the handset as more rumours and leaks appear.