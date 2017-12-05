Nokia could finally unveil the Nokia 9 in 2018, alongside a new Nokia 8

The Nokia 9 may finally see the light of day in early-2018, according to Chinese media site MyDrivers.

The flagship smartphone has received its fair share of rumours during 2017, with many expecting it to launch before the year was out, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Instead we can now look forward to a launch in the new year, alongside an updated Nokia 8, at a Chinese media event on 19 January.

Chinese media says the Nokia 9 will come sporting a 16:9, 2K display and won't make the shift to 18:9 that other flagships have made this year. However we have previously seen renders purporting to be the Nokia 9 from reliable sources and all of them show a phone with what appears to be an 18:9 display. It seems the jury is still out on that one.

The Nokia 8 meanwhile, which should keep the same name, is in fact expected to change its display to an 18:9 ratio. Screen sizes and pixel counts haven't been reported for either phone.

Both the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 should get waterproof bodies and both will lose the 3.5mm headphone jack too. MyDrivers also reports that they will both come running the Snapdragon 835 processor, the chip used in the majority of 2017 flagships. The Snapdragon 845 is expected to launch in 2018 with either the LG G7 or Samsung Galaxy S9. Nokia's decision to launch its two flagship phones for 2018 with 2017 hardware would be a little strange, so we're definitely taking that one with a pinch of salt for now.

Not much else is known about either phone for now, but with the 19 January event being a date to mark in the calendar, we don't have too long to find out more.