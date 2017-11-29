Is HMD working on a new Nokia 5? Leaked benchmark suggests yes

HMD Global appears to be working on a new Nokia phone.

There is currently a lot of excitement about the company's yet-to-be-announced Nokia 9, which is expected to launch next year as a high-end flagship device, but little has been said so far about HMD's upcoming, mid-level Nokia devices. Now, however, thanks to GFXBench, a device with the model number TA-1041 has popped up, and sites like PocketNow are suggesting it could be a follow-up to the Nokia 5.

HMD's Nokia smartphone line-up currently includes the Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 models. The Nokia 6, 5 and 3 are designed to cut into the belly of Android, offering quality phones to those in the mid-range and budget market, while the Nokia 8 is the top dog with a higher price point. The Nokia 9, which has seen its fair share of leaks lately (see our guide here), is expected to be a Nokia 8 successor.

As for the new Nokia 5 that's leaked, it could be called Nokia 5 Plus, Nokia 5 (2018), or something altogether different. It has been benchmarked on GFXBench as having a 5.2-inch screen with an improved Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It appears to also sport an octa-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 630 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage space, which is an upgrade from just 16GB of space.

It further features a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera, rather than 13 megapixels, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. That last bit is sort of odd, considering the Nokia 5 had an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. And, finally, it will run Android 7.1.1 out of the box. Of course, nothing is set in stone, nor is anything confirmed at this point, so keep an open mind.