  Nokia 2 launches with two-day battery life and €99 price tag

Nokia has unveiled the Nokia 2 as the latest member of the refreshed family since HMD Global's takeover that has been launching since Mobile World Congress back in February. It's very much an entry-level device, with a price tag to match, but arrives with its own headline specs and features.

Despite the fact it's an entry-level device, Nokia has gone to great effort to ensure it still looks premium. It's made from a single block of aluminium, while the screen is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to help protect against scratches.

The headline feature of the Nokia 2 though has to be its two-day battery life, made possible by a 4,100mAh battery. It's a feature that Nokia's of old, such as the 3310 - and it's resurrected successor - are known for, and is something that Nokia wanted to carry across to its modern Android devices.

The long battery life is also made possible thanks to low-power component, such as the 5-inch 1280 x 720 display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor. Elsewhere, the Nokia 2 gets 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via microSD.

On the back you'll find an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus and automatic scene detection, while a 5-megapixel snapper adorns the front for those all-important selfies. Nokia 2 owners get the added benefit of unlimited photo and video storage with Google Photos.

The Nokia 2 also gets Wi-Fi, 4G LTE connectivity and Bluetooth 4.1 and launches with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-the-box.

Nokia has confirmed the Nokia 2 will be coming to the UK in 2018 and will be available in pewter/black, pewter/white and copper/black colours for the very affordable price of €99.