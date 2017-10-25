Nokia 8 Android 8.0 beta rolling out now

Nokia has announced that a beta version of Android 8.0 Oreo is available to download now for anyone signed up to the beta program.

The beta program itself is new and is called Nokia Phone Beta Labs. The news has been confirmed by Juho Sarvikas, cheif product officer at HMD Global.

Nokia says all feedback from beta testers will help the company to create a much smoother experience for everyone that downloads it when it rolls out as a general release.

The Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be supported by the beta labs program soon.

To sign up to the beta program and get Android 8.0 Oreo on your Nokia 8 you will of course first need a working phone, then head to Nokia’s website to sign up to the program. You will then get the beta version of Android Oreo via an over-the-air update within 12 hours.

The update will come with a feedback app that will be automatically installed to the phone, and this is where you can leave comments about what does and doesn’t work.

If you find the beta a bit too buggy, or just don’t fancy having it on your Nokia 8 anymore, you can request to be put back on to whichever version of Android 7.0 Nougat you were originally running.

The Nokia 8 has been available in the UK since mid-September for £499 and includes features such as a dual-lens 13-megapixel camera that can take “bothies” when used with the front-facing 13-megapixel camera. Other specs include a 5.3-inch Quad HD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.