Leaked image of Nokia 9 rear panel all but confirms the new flagship's design

An image purporting to show the rear panel of the upcoming Nokia 9 has appeared online on Chinese website Baidu. While on the surface it's just the rear panel, it actually gives quite a lot away about the phone.

It's clear from the panel that the edges are curved, in a similar vein to the Samsung Galaxy S8. It's a feature that was suggested in some previously leaked renders, so it's good to see some conformity as we piece together what the new phone will look like.

What the rear panel also shows is a cut out section for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This all but confirms the Nokia 9 will have an all-screen front panel, like many of the other flagships of 2017. Screen size hasn't been confirmed just yet, but we expect it to be either 5.5- or 5.7-inches.

The other feature you can see on the rear panel is a cut out for the dual-lens rear camera. Nothing official has been said about the Nokia 9 camera so far, but given Nokia's confirmation of a partnership with Zeiss, we expect this to feature once again.

As for megapixels, for now it's safest to say the Nokia 9 will have the same pair of 13-megapixel lenses: one RGB sensor and one monochrome sensor, as the Nokia 8. Whether the Nokia 8's 'Bothie' feature will be carried across remains to be seen.

The Nokia 9 was initially rumoured to be launching in Q3 2017 for €749, however we're now into Q4 and we're no closer to knowing when it will be officially unveiled. It will more than likely use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.