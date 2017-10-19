Official: Nokia 7 is a mid-range bothie phone heading to China

HMD Global has announced a new Nokia phone: the Nokia 7.

It's a mid-range device, headed for China. HMD Global described the 5.2-inch Nokia 7 as a phone "wrapped in 7000 series aluminium chassis" with "diamond cut bevelled edges" and a "3D glass curvature back". This also seems to indicate a change in materials for Nokia as it moves to embrace glass on the rear - like Samsung and Apple.

It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and 4GB of RAM. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and will be upgradeable to Android Oreo, though HMD has provided no timeline for when that might happen.

Other features include a 5.2-inch LCD screen, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Zeiss imaging technology, which promises to capture crisp shots even in low-light conditions. It also has Dual-Sight technology for creating bothies - a "split-screen visual" for both photos and videos, as we saw on the Nokia 8. To complement all that, the Nokia 7 has Nokia Ozo Audio technology for recording immersive sound.

HMD is really positioning the Nokia 7 as a device for creative users. For instance, both the 5-megapixel front camera and 16-megapixel rear camera can capture wide angles. The rear camera is further capable of capturing 4K video recording at 30fps. If any of this interests you, the Nokia 7 will be available to buy in China from 24 October for ¥2,499. You can also get a version with 6GB of RAM for ¥2,699.

It comes with 64GB of storage, which you can expand via external microSD up to 128GB, and colour options include Gloss Black and Matt White. There is no word yet on UK pricing or availability.