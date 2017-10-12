Is this the Nokia 9? Nokia's new big-screen flagship shown off in leaked renders

HMD Global, the owner of the Nokia brand, has been rumoured to be launching a second flagship device before the year is out. Called the Nokia 9, it will sit above the recently launched Nokia 8 if not in terms of specs, then definitely screen size.

The Nokia 8 has a 5.3-inch screen, which doesn't quite compete, on paper at least, with the all-screen front panels of the Galaxy S8, iPhone X, Pixel X and LG G6. That's where the Nokia 9 comes in and if some renders created by OnLeaks are anything to go by, it will certainly give the other flagships a run for their money.

1/3 OnLeaks x MySmartPrice

In the renders, the Nokia 9 screen looks similar to the Galaxy S8's in that it curves around the edges. However, it's not clear if all of this area will be used as screen of it it's just an extended border.

Nestled in the extremely shiny rear panel of the Nokia 9 is a vertically-arranged dual-lens camera, which appears to protrude quite a bit. Specs for this haven't been revealed just yet, but we can expect a 12- or 13-megapixel lens which will almost certainly feature Zeiss optics.

There also appears to be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, confirming there will be no space on the front as it will be taken up by screen. The other thing to take from these renders is the apparent removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack, something that Google has recently done with the Pixel 2 smartphones.

Elsewhere, specs are said to include the Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB onboard storage options.

Of course, with any rumour, these renders should be taken with a pinch of salt, while there has been a lot of chatter about the Nokia 9, we still don't know it officially exists just yet. Rumours have been pointing to a Q3 release, but we're not into Q4 and still nothing. Hopefully that means it will show its face soon, as it looks like a thing of beauty.