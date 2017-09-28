Nokia introduces 3310 with 3G connectivity

HMD Global, the company responsible for bringing back the Nokia smartphone brand, has taken the wraps off a new version of the iconic 3310, which now comes with 3G connectivity.

By gifting the 3310 with 3G capabilities, it means the phone can now be used in more countries around the world, especially in ones where 2G services have been switched off, such as the US.

While the majority of the rest of the phone remains the same as the non-3G version, Nokia has made it possible to customise the user interface by repositioning icons and changing their colours.

The 3310 3G is also available in two new colour options of Azure and Charcoal, alongside the current Yellow and Warm Red finishes. Nokia has also increased the space between the buttons to make it easier for people to dial, text and tweet.

Elsewhere, the 3310 3G is business as usual, including a 27 day standby battery life, or 6.5 hours of talk time, 128MB of expandable memory, Bluetooth, FM radio and music player. It will be available in the UK from mid-October from Nokia's own website and O2, with pricing to be confirmed.