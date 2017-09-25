Nokia set to release two more smartphones before the year is out

Following the leak of the Nokia 2 entry-level smartphone last week, fresh rumours have surfaced online, via PhoneArena, to suggest it won't be the last Nokia handset to be released in 2017.

Two unnamed smartphones made by HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones, have been certified in China. They go by the model names TA-1041 and TA-1042.

It's unlikely either of them are a Chinese variant of the Nokia 2, as both have a Quick Charge feature, something reserved for more premium devices and currently only features on the Nokia 8 flagship.

It could therefore mean that HMD Global will release another flagship phone, perhaps the Nokia 9, or a premium mid-range phone that could be called the Nokia 7. Another theory is that one of the unnamed devices will be a Chinese variant of the Nokia 8.

There definitely is another Nokia smartphone coming soon from HMD Global apart from the Nokia 2. No idea when, but there is. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) 20 September 2017

Roland Quandt, a reputable leaker, has also added weight to the theory by saying there will "definitely be another Nokia smartphone coming soon".

Nokia hasn't confirmed any media events to unveil any phones, but the Nokia 2 leaked renders show a date of 5 October, so we may not have long to wait for any official news.