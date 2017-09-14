  Nokia 2 budget phone with massive battery appears in leaked image

HMD Global might release its fifth Nokia-branded phone this year.

The device - dubbed the Nokia 2 - is expected to be a budget smartphone that packs a huge 4000,mAh battery, and we know this thanks to a listing on the US FCC site. Nokia 2 also recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website. But it first popped up in July next to Nokia 3 in an image. Anyway, now, it has surfaced again via an image leak posted to Twitter by Evan Blass.

Since this is an entry-level phone, it of course has noticeable front bezels, especially a massive one at the top. Other aspects we can glean from this leak is that it has a vertical camera setup on the rear with a flash, and it'll be available in two colours (white and black). We can also tell that the phone will support 4G LTE connectivity.

Like we said, according to the US FCC, as spotted by Roland Quandt, the Nokia 2 will have a huge battery - the biggest capacity we've seen in an Nokia-branded smartphone from HMD Global. Other specs previously reported include a 5-inch HD (720x1280) display, 1.27GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC paired with 1GB of RAM, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

If we had to guess, it'll be priced similarly or less than the Nokia 3, which is available now for about £119.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.