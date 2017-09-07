  1. Home
You can get the Nokia 8 from 13 September for £499: Here are the retailers and pre-order details

How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

- Pre-orders now open

- Several retailers involved

Nokia has announced the official UK release date for the Nokia 8 and you don't have long to wait. It will be available from Wednesday 13 September from a variety of networks and retailers.

The official UK price for the handset, SIM-free, is £499 but you will undoubtedly be able to get hold of one on a contract-deal too.

Pre-orders have started on Nokia.com. You can get the Nokia 8 in "steel" directly from the Nokia Mobile Store there.

Alternatively, the phone will be available from the following retailers and networks. It will also be available in "tempered blue":

  • Carphone Warehouse
  • EE
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Amazon.co.uk
  • John Lewis

The Nokia 8 is HMD Global's flagship handset and features a solid aluminium body, 5.3-inch 2560 x 1440 display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM.

It comes with a pure Android experience, in that, like the Google Pixel handsets, it doesn't have a company-specific extra layer of bloatware on top.

And thanks to a partnership with optics specialist Zeiss there is a dual 13-megapixel f/2.0 camera on the rear. There's a 13-megapixel autofocus camera on the front too. Audio capture during video is provided by the brand's own Nokia Ozo department, which basically means that binaural audio is preserved in as best format as possible.

