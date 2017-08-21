Nokia 9 with big-screen display could be Nokia's second flagship device

The Nokia 8 has only just been launched and, on paper at least, looks set to be a terrific smartphone. However, some may take issue with the screen size. At 5.3-inches, it doesn't exactly keep up with the recent trend of big-screen smartphones.

That may soon change, as there may be a Nokia 9 in the works with a larger 5.5-inch or 5.7-inch display. Russian website 4Pda has made the claim, basing it on speaking to HMD Global representatives. While the reps didn't explicitly say if a new phone was on the way, their words could hint towards one.

After translation, 4Pda's report says "Well, as a cherry on the cake, representatives of HMD Global made a hint that in the future we are waiting for another smartphone – with a larger screen than in Nokia 8, to meet the needs of absolutely all users."

NokiaPowerUser has heard from other sources that the Nokia 9 is real, so this is more than just some made up claim. They claim the Nokia 9 will be a lot more premium than the Nokia 8, and as a result will cost a lot more.

The Nokia 9 may come with 6 or 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 128GB of storage. It will use the same dual camera found in the Nokia 8 and of course, a larger display. The jury is still out as to whether it will be 5.5-inches or 5.7.

As for price, NokiaPowerUser's sources say it should retail for €749 in European markets, around €200 more than the Nokia 8.

There's no word yet to suggest when the Nokia 9 will be released, but we think a logical guess would be before the end of 2017.