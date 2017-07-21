Latest Nokia 8 leak shows off the phone in super glossy gold

HMD's next Nokia device is thought to be a high-end flagship smartphone, and now we know what it looks like.

Actual images have popped up on Baidu forums, with the poster claiming they're images of a Nokia 8 prototype. Immediately, we can tell it looks like a phablet, and that the back is super glossy and gold. We can also see Nokia branding in the center and the rear-facing camera array, which seems to be a dual-lens set up. We don't see any Zeiss branding, but remember, this is just a prototype.

HMD and Zeiss recently struck a partnership that includes Nokia phones adding ZEISS lenses. Anyway, other features that are easy to spot from the images are a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the device, and a USB-C port, speaker grill, and microphone port on the bottom. And it appears that Android is running on the phone. Other than that, there's not much more we can glean.

1/8 Baidu Forums

For more Nokia 8 rumours, check out Pocket-lint's round-up. Keep in mind renders of the device have already leaked out, and so hasn't a few specifications. For instance, it will supposedly be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, and it will feature dual 13-megapixel cameras on the rear with Zeiss optics, as well as a QHD resolution display, 4 or 6GB of RAM, and more.

Oh, and rumour has it HMD will announce the Nokia 8 on 31 July.