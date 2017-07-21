  1. Home
Latest Nokia 8 leak shows off the phone in super glossy gold

|
  • The newly leaked images show a prototype Nokia 8
  • Goldfinger would no doubt love this phone's colour

HMD's next Nokia device is thought to be a high-end flagship smartphone, and now we know what it looks like.

Actual images have popped up on Baidu forums, with the poster claiming they're images of a Nokia 8 prototype. Immediately, we can tell it looks like a phablet, and that the back is super glossy and gold. We can also see Nokia branding in the center and the rear-facing camera array, which seems to be a dual-lens set up. We don't see any Zeiss branding, but remember, this is just a prototype.

HMD and Zeiss recently struck a partnership that includes Nokia phones adding ZEISS lenses. Anyway, other features that are easy to spot from the images are a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the device, and a USB-C port, speaker grill, and microphone port on the bottom. And it appears that Android is running on the phone. Other than that, there's not much more we can glean.

For more Nokia 8 rumours, check out Pocket-lint's round-up. Keep in mind renders of the device have already leaked out, and so hasn't a few specifications. For instance, it will supposedly be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, and it will feature dual 13-megapixel cameras on the rear with Zeiss optics, as well as a QHD resolution display, 4 or 6GB of RAM, and more.

Oh, and rumour has it HMD will announce the Nokia 8 on 31 July.

