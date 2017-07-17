  1. Home
You can see HMD's Nokia 8 flagship in this super-clear image leak

You can see HMD's Nokia 8 flagship in this super-clear image leak
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

- Nokia 8 will follow the Nokia 6 released in June

- Expected to have more premium specs

- See it pictured in new image leak from Evan Blass

HMD is coming out with a new high-end Nokia flagship, and an image of the device has just leaked out.

HMD brought the Nokia name back with a new line of Android smartphones, including the Nokia 6 that launched in June, but now, according to some new leaks, including one from Evan Blass, who has a great track record when it comes to leaks, the Finnish startup is getting ready to launch a new Nokia phone for people who prefer a higher-end device. Called Nokia 8, it will follow the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3.

The Nokia 6 offers a premium design, but the specs it packs don't climb out of the end of the market that's entry- or mid-range. The Nokia 8 will be much more fully loaded, according to Blass, who posted a leaked image of the upcoming device (above). Winfuture.de, a German site that has a relatively good track record when it comes to leaks, also posted full specs of the phone just this morning.

It will supposedly be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, and it will feature dual 13-megapixel cameras on the rear with Zeiss optics, as well as a QHD resolution display, 4 or 6GB of RAM, and more. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for more details on what the 5.3-inch phone could feature. Rumour has it HMD will announce the Nokia 8 on 31 July.

It might cost around €589 (converts to $675) and will be available in blue, steel, gold/blue, or gold/copper.

