Full specs leak reveals Nokia's flagship will be the Nokia 8

Nokia, under the leadership of HMD Global, will release its flagship phone later this year. For some time, the name of the phone has been the subject of debate. Both Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 have been bounded around, but Winfuture.de, a German site that has a relatively good track record when it comes to leaks and rumours, has learned from its sources that it will be the Nokia 8.

Along with the official name reveal, the website's "reliable sources" have leaked the full specs of the phone, and they certainly put it in flagship territory. The Nokia 8 will, perhaps unsurprisingly, use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that can be found in many of the other top-end flagships of 2017, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The 8 will offer dual-SIM functionality, and have 64GB of internal storage, but Winfuture doesn't say if this will be expandable or not. It should be pointed out that there is so far only one variant of the Nokia 8 planned, but Winfuture and its sources expects there to be another one, most likely with single-SIM and possibly varying amounts of storage.

There will also allegedly be at least four colour finishes, "blue", "steel", "gold/blue" and "gold/copper" and a €589 price tag has been predicted for Scandinavian countries, but other European markets should be able to get it for a bit less.

The site does tease some other specs for the phone, but they're less certain, notably a 5.7-inch 2K display, and there's even some uncertainty surrounding a dual camera, something that has been expected for a while. However, given Nokia's recent partnership announcement with Zeiss optics, whatever camera the Nokia 8 gets, we'd expect it to be pretty decent.

Winfuture's sources say the Nokia 8 will be unveiled on 31 July, which means we could have just two weeks to wait until we see Nokia's long-awaited comeback to the flagship smartphone arena.