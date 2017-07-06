  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Nokia and Zeiss jump back into bed for future smartphone cameras

|
Pocket-lint Nokia and Zeiss jump back into bed for future smartphone cameras
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Nokia and Zeiss have jointly confirmed an "exclusive" partnership, aiming to bring you the best of smartphone camera experiences.

"Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera, they want a complete imaging experience that doesn't just set the standard but redefines it. Our fans expect it and, together with ZEISS, we're delivering it - co-developed imaging excellence for all," said Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global.

The announcement perhaps won't come as a surprise, as Nokia and Zeiss have a long historical association, resulting in phones like the Nokia N95 or Lumia 925, or the Nokia 808 PureView and Nokia Lumia 1020 - devices that really shook-up world of smartphone cameras.

When we heard that Nokia was coming back to smartphones, a Zeiss lens was one of the things we put on our wishlist. The first three Nokia smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 don't have Zeiss lenses, which leads us to think that this announcement is a precursor to the introduction of the long-awaited flagship, rumoured to be called Nokia 8.

At the moment Nokia and Zeiss are staying schtum on future plans, but they do reveal that the aim of the newly-refreshed partnership is to attack the "total imaging experience", not just on lenses, but with software and screen quality too.

That also begs the question of how different a new Zeiss-equipped Nokia phone will be to the current range of entry-level devices.

This is classic teasing from HMD Global, refreshing the enthusiasm about a potential future flagship Android smartphone, equipped with a camera to challenge the very best in the business.

PopularIn Phones
Oppo Find X initial review: Smartphones just got interesting again
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
Xiaomi Mi A2 initial review: Pricing out the competition?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
iOS 12 features, release date and more
Samsung teases Note 9's superior batter life: 'A lot can change in a day'
Comments