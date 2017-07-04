Nokia confirms UK release dates and prices for Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6

HMD Global, guardian of the Nokia Mobile brand, has confirmed the pricing and release dates for the recently-announced Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 in the UK.

Launched at MWC 2017, the long-awaited return of Nokia to the world of smartphones is now on us, with three affordable pure Android handsets. The Nokia 6 is the highest spec, ranging down to the Nokia 3, looking to wipe away rival entry-level devices.

We knew they were going to be cheap, but now we know exactly how much you'll be asked to pay in the UK and when you'll be able to get Nokia's latest smartphones. Here's a rundown of all the details you need to know.

Display: 5-inch, 1280 x 720 pixels, 294ppi

Hardware: Mediatek 6737 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage + microSD

Cameras: 8-megapixel front and rear camera

The Nokia 3 is the baby of the family and will be available from 12 July 2017. The Nokia 3 UK price is £119.99. It will be available from Carphone Warehouse, Virgin Mobile, EE, Vodafone, Amazon, Tesco Mobile and Argos.

Display: 5.2-inch, 1280 x 720 pixels, 282ppi

Hardware: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage + microSD

Cameras: 13-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel front

Nokia 5 preview: Pure Android, all metal, completely affordable

The Nokia 5 sits in the middle of the range and will be available from retailers on 16 August 2017. The Nokia 5 UK price is confirmed as £179.99. It will be available from Carphone Warehouse, EE, Argos, Tesco, Virgin and Amazon.

Display: 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels, 403ppi

Hardware: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage + microSD

Cameras: 16-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel front

Nokia 6 preview: A solid start for the new Android Nokia

The Nokia 6 is the head of the family, with the largest display. It will be available from 2 August in the UK. The Nokia 6 UK price is confirmed as £219.99. It will be available from Carphone Warehouse. So far heard nothing about availability for the Arte Black edition of the phone.