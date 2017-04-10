Nokia 9 flagship to launch in Q3 for €749

Nokia Power User has received more information relating to HMD's Nokia 9 flagship, this time focusing on the release date and price. The information has come from the same source that recently reported the 9 would come with an iris scanner, QHD OLED display and OZO Audio.

The source, which is still unnamed so can't be fully authenticated, has once again used the Nokia 9 name, and claims it will launch in Q3 of 2017 with an asking price of €749/$699. It's likely the €749 refers to the 64GB storage option, but there will reportedly be a 128GB storage option too, which will demand a higher premium.

The source says the phone will be unveiled in July or maybe even early August, and will then hit store shelves later in the year. It should therefore be released before the Apple iPhone 8, which according to latest rumours won't be out until October or November due to issues with OLED panels.

As per the same source's previous leak, the Nokia 9 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which has featured in some other 2017 flagships, and a Quad HD 2560 x 1440 OLED display. The processor will allegedly be backed up by 6GB of RAM, while the rear camera will be 22-megapixels and the front 12MP.

It's also possible the Nokia 9 will be VR-enabled due to OZO Audio implementation. OZO is the name of Nokia's VR headset, and OZO Audio has 3D audio recording and playback capabilities.