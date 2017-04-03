Nokia 9 to feature QHD OLED display, iris scanner and OZO Audio

Nokia Power User has obtained new information about the Nokia 9, HMD's 2017 flagship, relating to various features and specs. We're running with the name of Nokia 9 on this story, because that's what the source claims.

However, rumours and leaks up until now have largely pointed to a Nokia 8 name, following the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and possible Nokia 7. A contradictory rumour has also said the Nokia 8 would be a top-end mid-ranger instead, and that the Nokia 9 will in fact be HMD's flagship.

Nokia Power User says the information is from a new source, but the claims it makes are certainly worth covering. It says the Nokia 9 may come with iris scanning technology, similar to that on the Samsung Galaxy S8, which uses it as a security measure. There will also be a fingerprint scanner and IP68 dust- and waterproof capabilities.

It also goes on to say it will feature a 5.5-inch Quad HD OLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage options. There's no mention of a microSD card slot, which could allude to a unibody design.

The rear camera is expected to be a 22-megapixel sensor with Carl Zeiss optics and a 12MP camera on the front. The 3800mAh battery will feature Quick Charge 4.0 technology, and because of the possible unibody design, it won't be removable.

Finally, the Nokia 9 is said to come with OZO Audio, which is "an advanced spatial audio technology with 3D capture and playback capabilities". OZO is also the name of Nokia's virtual reality headset, so it's logical to assume the Nokia 9 will be a VR-enabled phone.