Nokia 8 said to be mid-ranger, will be joined by Nokia 7 but flagship yet to come

HMD Global is moving on apace with its roll out of Nokia-branded Android phones, with two reportedly to follow the four revealed at the Mobile World Congress trade show last month.

There have been plenty of rumours about a flagship Nokia 8 model (also referred to the Nokia 9 or Nokia P1) but it is now said that the 8 model will actually be a top mid-ranger instead. And it will be joined by another in that area, a Nokia 7.

Nokia Power User claims that its sources say the phones will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processors, which would certainly put them in the mid rather that high-range. However, while the Nokia 7 is said to come with a 1080p Full HD display, the Nokia 8 is likely to have a QHD (2560 x 1440) equivalent.

They will each come with unibody metallic designs, it is said.

The camera design will be different to the already announced Nokia 6, bezels will be thinner and there are claims that they will sport fast charging and fingerprint sensors.

All this leaves the possibility that a flagship phone will also be forthcoming, maybe the Nokia 9 or P1 as previously suggested.

Of course, none of the names floating about are definite anyway. We shall see in the coming months as HMD Global will allegedly release six to seven phones in 2017 in total.