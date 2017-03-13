Nokia's trolling Twitter users, dropping flagship phone hints at every turn

Nokia's recent Mobile World Congress launches of the Nokia 6, 5 and 3 - and that 3310 - omitted one major thing from a new line-up of phones: a proper flagship.

Prior to launch there had been plenty of talk about a flagship device, nicknamed the P1, although then referred to as the Nokia 8. Neither name had any real substance, but the message from Nokia is clear: this is just the start, and there's more to come.

That's more evident on Twitter than anywhere else.

The question of "Carl Zeiss" (now just known as Zeiss) has come up, as this was a feature of old Nokia phones and some of the Lumia line-up of Windows Phones.

@___Dhruv___ We're no longer using Carl Zeiss technology. — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) March 5, 2017

Nokia responds that it is not using the technology, before clarifying that with a second tweet, saying that the current range doesn't feature Zeiss and that there's more to come.

@imlochab @___Dhruv___ We have more announcements coming in 2017 - we've only just begun! — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) March 5, 2017

@baris_gunel Hi, our current range does not have Carl Zeiss, which is what this tweet is referring to. Stay tuned for more announcements — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) March 9, 2017

This narrative follows the same line that we got ourselves from Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD, when we asked why there wasn't a flagship device at the time of the launch of the new handsets.

Nokia is playing it safe, regularly saying that it's only just getting started, leaving speculation about a hero device wide open. We can't take a comment on Twitter as confirmation that it will have a Zeiss lens, but the move to clarify the point is closely managed. It's neither confirmation nor denial and it's enough to keep people interested in what's coming in the future.

The initial line-up is designed to forge a path into regions that can't afford higher prices. With Nokia effectively offering three handsets that span the budget end of the spectrum, the only real way is into higher echelons and into those markets that want more expensive devices and where the brand still has huge value - like the UK and the US.

As we know, Snapdragon 835 is heading to the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, it's likely to feature in the Samsung Galaxy S8 and there's a suggestion that HTC is lining up a new flagship too. All of these will be at least double the price of the Nokia 6, but there's still speculation of a Snapdragon 835 device out there.

Again, it's difficult to determine whether this comes from genuine leaks or from a fan wish list, but the takeaway message is clear: Nokia isn't done yet, there is more coming in 2017.