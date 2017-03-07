Nokia 8 tipped for June, flagship said to come with Snapdragon 835

While there were plenty of rumours prior to Mobile World Congress at the end of February Nokia did not unveil a flagship smartphone at the show. Instead of the much-speculated Nokia 8, it announced the Nokia 3, 5 and the European edition of the Nokia 6. It also showed the new Nokia 3310 for the first time.

That still leaves space for a bone fide premium model, which commonly goes by the name Nokia 8 but could actually end up being called something entirely different.

The latest murmurings from China are that phone manufacturer HMD Global, which produces handsets under the Nokia brand, will launch its top-of-the-range device in June. In fact, it might have a couple to announce, with "big" and "small" screens.

Reports also suggest that it will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB and/or 6GB of RAM depending on device, "at least" a 23-megapixel camera and full-metal body.

Prices have even been touted, with the smaller variant coming in at 4,000 yuan (£475), the larger at 4,500.

Nokia has said that it will have more announcements in 2017 so it definitely has something up its sleeve, but whether these phones are part of the line-up is yet to be seen.

Until then, the outstanding response the new Nokia 3310 has had will surely fill the gap.