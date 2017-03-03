Here's the new Nokia 3310 you really want, if you've got $3K to spare

As HMD Global was announcing a new, updated version of the Nokia 3310 at Mobile World Congress this week, luxury phone brand Gresso was also revealing its new feature phone.

Many even called the Meridian, with its gold buttons, a rival to the Nokia handset. However, the company wasn't finished. It is realising an actual rival to the Nokia 3310, unsurprisingly called the Gresso 3310, and it will cost you at least $3,000 (£2,447).

It is shaped just like the original 3310, much like the €49 reissue, but has a grade 5 titanium shell and keypad.

The Gresso version also ups the ante with specifications, offering a 3-megapixel camera on the rear. The original Nokia didn't have one.

There is also 32GB of on-board storage, dual-SIM functionality and up to 75 hours of talktime on one battery charge.

The Gresso 3310 can withstand a drop of up to 32 feet.

Only 3310 limited edition models will be made, hence each device's $3K price ticket. It will be available in black or titanium grey.

"The headlines from Mobile World Congress have focused on the release of the new Nokia 3310. The question on everyone’s mind was if the new Nokia 3310 model would live up to the indestructible reputation of its 2000 predecessor," said a Gresso spokesman.

"Crafted from grade 5 titanium, the Gresso 3310 is able to withstand a drop from 32 feet, making the world’s 'unbreakable' phone actually indestructible."