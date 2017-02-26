Nokia targets affordable Android with Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones

Nokia has announced a trio of phones as the company looks to re-establish itself as a force on the global smartphone stage.

The company, now operating under license of new Finnish company HMD Global, has revealed a collection of Android handsets, bringing the Nokia 6 - first launched in China in January 2017 - to the rest of the world along with smaller Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones.

All the new phones run Android and rather than altering or adding to Google's platform, Nokia is keeping it pure and simple. There is no pre-loaded bloatware, there is no duplication or addition of extra services - it's just Android Nougat through-and-through, as you might find on a Nexus or Pixel handset.

Nokia's aim isn't to take on flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S7 or LG G6, but to cut into the affordable end of the market and dominate it. The Nokia 6 is €229, the Nokia 5 is €189 and the Nokia 3 is €139, aggressively priced and reasonably specced.

At those prices, these devices are designed to appeal to the huge section of the market that's buying phones in the €100-300 segment, dominated by devices like the Moto G series, and Nokia has always had a huge stronghold in feature phones in many countries which may now be tempted by its new smartphones.

The specs step down accordingly as you move through the phones, from the 5.5-inch Nokia 6, down to 5.2-inches and finally to 5-inches. The specs drop accordingly, with mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipsets in the 6 and 5 handsets, but dropping to a MediaTek 6737 for the Nokia 3.

The darling of the collection is the Nokia 6 Arte Black, a special edition handset that bumps the specs (with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage), but costs €299 and comes in a gloss black finish, rather like the Jet Black iPhone 7.

What all the handsets have in common is that they all start as a solid block of aluminium, machined out to form the handsets. The Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 have a full metal body, offering a high quality of build, which the Nokia 3, the baby of the family, keeps that metal core, but puts a polycarbonate shell on the rear.

Our first impressions of these phones reveal that they are well built, they have great bright displays and the unfettered Android interface is a welcome relief compared to many of the bloated alternatives.

The Nokia 6, 5 and 3 will all be launching in Q2, local pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.

Nokia has also announced a new Nokia 3310, a homage to the cult phone of 2000.