Nokia 3310 leak reveals new details about revived 17-year-old phone

HMD must be surprised at how the internet blew up when leaked news revealed it is resurrecting the Nokia 3310 -- and that, because of the huge interest, another report with more details has surfaced.

HMD Global Oy, the Finnish manufacturer marketing phones under the Nokia brand, is bringing the Nokia 6 and three budget Android phones to Europe. One of those phones is a revival of the Nokia 3310 from 17 years ago. It is described as "modern version of a classic workhorse" with plentiful battery life and a "nearly indestructible build". Also, according to a new report, it will "remain a feature phone".

The report, from GizmoChina, which cited a source that "was one of the first to report the revival of the Nokia 3310", said the upcoming phone will not run Android. It will also look a lot like the original phone released in 2000 (pictured below for reference), but it'll be lighter and thinner, which makes total sense, considering phone components have slimmed down quite a bit in the last two decades.

While the original Nokia 3310 had a 84 x 84 monochromatic display, the new one will have a larger colour display, but it won't be high resolution in order to maximise the phone's battery life. And finally, the default colours for the Nokia 3310 were grey/black, blue, and ash, but this time around, you can expect multiple colour variants like red, green, and yellow. And it will cost only €59, naturally.

The Nokia 3310 is expected to launch alongside the Nokia 6 on 26 February at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you the latest as it happens.