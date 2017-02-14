HMD to bring Nokia 6 and three budget Android phones to Europe

The Nokia brand will announce four handsets at Mobile World Congress in a couple weeks.

HMD Global Oy, the Finnish manufacturer marketing phones under the Nokia brand, has two Android 7.0 Nougat-powered devices, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3, coming, as well as the Nokia 6, which was already announced as a China exclusive. You can also expect a "feature phone", the Nokia 3310. And all this is according to Venture Beat's Evan Blass.



Nokia recently teased it will hold an event on 26 February. While there's long been rumours of a Nokia P1 flagship device, Blass only mentioned the Nokia 5, Nokia 3, Nokia 6, and Nokia 3310. The Nokia 6, which has yet to release outside of China, features a full HD, 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 430, 4GB of RAM, and 16-megapixel rear camera.

The Nokia 5 and 3 will be lower spec'd. The Nokia 5, for instance, will feature a 5.2-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, and a 12-megapixel main shooter, totaling a €50 difference price difference. The entry-level Nokia 3 will reportedly cost €149. These are clearly budget devices - same with the Nokia 3310, which has a "nearly indestructible build".

It's described by Blass, who has a great track record when it comes to leaking news before it's official, as a "modern version of a classic workhorse" with plentiful battery life. It'll cost only €59, naturally.

We'll know more later this month, as Pocket-lint will be at MWC 2017 to see what HMD has in store for Europe.