Nokia has "more announcements" on 26 February, a day before MWC

HMD Global has just released the first Android Nokia phone, the Nokia 6, in China. An official teaser video has even been posted on Nokia Mobile's Facebook page, but the caption that goes with it says more announcements are coming on 26 February, the day before Mobile World Congress officially begins.

There's two ways of interpreting that caption. Either the announcements will revolve around the Nokia 6, with the possibility of a global version of the phone. Nokia Power User has unearthed a variant of the phone passing through Bluetooth certification. The current Nokia 6 in China has the model number TA-1000, but another version, TA-1003 has been spotted as well. It's unlikely to be a different version exclusively for China, so it could mean we'll see a new one released worldwide.

Whether the specs and features will be different remains to be seen. The specs of the current Chinese model don't exactly scream flagship, with a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 full HD display, Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Nokia 6 is also equipped with Dolby Atmos for mobile, although we're not too sure how effective it is at recreating an enveloping sound effect.

But it may not be a global Nokia 6 at all, and we may see the Nokia P1 unveiled instead. The P1 is said to be a flagship device, and considering the Nokia 6's specs, there's definitely room for improvement. The Nokia P1 will likely have a metal build, especially since the 6 does and that's looking like a mid-range phone.

The processor should be upgraded from the Snapdragon 430 in the Nokia 6 to a Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm's new chipset for 2017 that we expect many flagship devices to use. HMD, the company making phones using the Nokia name, has confirmed it will have a stand at MWC, so we have high hopes the P1 will make an appearance.