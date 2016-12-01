Nokia's Android phones get one step closer

We've known for a few months that Nokia intends to make a return to the smartphone market. It won't be strictly Nokia as we remember it, but rather HMD Global manufacturing phones using the Nokia name.

HMD Global has recently confirmed we can expect to see the first Nokia branded smartphones in the first half of 2017, perhaps at Mobile World Congress? HMD has also struck up a partnership with Google, and so the incoming Nokia phones will run on Android.

HMD president Florian Seiche has added: "We believe that the time is right for renewal in the mobile industry. The market is fatigued and flooded with undifferentiated products."

"Consumers are looking for technology with clear purpose that is useful, exciting and with a brand they can trust, so our approach will focus on true, core user experiences and a dedication to quality".

"With our passionate team, start up attitude, a brand with a 95% worldwide awareness and a unique, asset light partnership approach, we believe we are perfectly placed to forge a new way in mobile".

It's clear then that HMD Global means business since its acquisition of the Nokia licensing rights and safe to say we're excited to see how the company's return to the smartphone arena will fare.

The new phones are expected to move away from the colourful Lumia devices we're now accustomed to, instead opting for an all metal design. With the majority of flagships now using metal and glass as primary materials, we're not surprised to see the new Nokia follow suit.

Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD has said: "Driven by the extremely positive reception we have received since HMD was announced earlier this year, we are excited about building the next chapter for Nokia phones. We see this as a brilliant opportunity to solve real life consumer problems and to deliver on the quality and designs that the Nokia brand has been always known for".