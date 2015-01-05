Nokia phones are alive and well in the Nokia 215, and at just £18 you can treat it as a 'burner'

Microsoft might have ditched the Nokia branding for its Lumia smartphones but the Nokia 215 proves that the company is keen to use the name on its lowest cost devices. Indeed, in the 215 it has redefined the term "budget". The internet-ready phone costs a mere $29 (£18).

The handset won't win any awards for its specifications, and it's destined more for regions that can't afford Windows Phone, Android or iOS devices, but it is capable of accessing the internet through an Opera Mini browser and even comes with Bing search, MSN Weather, Twitter and Facebook.

The Nokia 215 has a 2.4-inch 160 x 120 screen, 1,100mAh battery (with up to 20 hours of talk time), and a 0.3-megapixel camera. It also comes with Bluetooth 3.0 on board for connectivity and can hold up to 32GB of storage through an optional microSD card.

It will be available in single and dual-SIM versions and come in bright green, black or white. Select markets in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe will get the phone in the first quarter of this year.

"With our ultra-affordable mobile phones and digital services, we see an inspiring opportunity to connect the next billion people to the Internet for the first time," said Jo Harlow, corporate vice president of Microsoft Devices Group.