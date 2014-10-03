Nokia Lumia 830 release date, price and where to get it

Microsoft Devices has released the Lumia 830, possibly one of the last Windows Phone handsets to feature Nokia branding, in the UK today (3 October). And it comes pre-installed with Windows Phone 8.1 from the box.

On top of that are the extra features added through the Lumia Denim enhancements. And Cortana - the voice assistant - is available too.

The phone has a 5-inch ClearBlack IPS-LCD screen with a 1280 x 720 resolution and a slightly curved Gorilla Glass 3.0 panel over the front. It features the company's proprietary Super Sensitive Touch technology to work even when wearing gloves and Qi wireless charging is integrated.

The 4G handset has Bluetooth 4.0 for connectivity and a 10-megapixel rear camera with Zeiss optics, while the front is 1-megapixel for Skype and other video calling and selfies. It runs on a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, so is aimed at the mid-range market and there is 16GB of on-board storage, with 15GB of free OneDrive cloud storage and a microSD card slot capable of expanding the in-device capacity by up to a further 128GB.

As it's now available in the UK, here are some of the things you might be interested in if you fancy buying one.

Microsoft has revealed that stockists include Vodafone, EE, Dixons Carphone, including Carphone Warehouse and other stores in the group, Tesco and Amazon.

The overall price will depend on what contract you sign up to (or if you buy it SIM free). Microsoft suggests that it will be available for free on contracts from £24.99 a month.

Although the release date is technically today, we're yet to see it listed on websites, such as Carphone Warehouse and think you'll have better luck tomorrow (Saturday, 4 October).

The Nokia Lumia 830 comes in orange, green, white and black.

