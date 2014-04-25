  Iconic Nokia phones that tried to change the world

Nokia is now officially part of Microsoft. Founded in the late 19th Century it started out making rubber and ended up making phones. In its heyday it was the biggest phone manufacturer in the world with the power to make and sell millions of phones a month. Some of its handsets sales for individual devices number over a quarter of a billion units.

Here are a handful of famous Nokia handsets that tried to change the world.

The Matrix banana phone, as it was known, was hugely popular towards the end of the last century thanks to being featured in The Matrix. Curved to sit around your face, you pressed a button that shot out the spring loaded cover to reveal the keys beneath. Who needed apps when you had a spring loaded boredom killer?

The Communicator series lasted from 1996 to 2007 and offered users a miniature laptop in their pocket. It weighed as much as a house brick, and wasn't as good as the Psion series (controversial) PDAs or the iPaq devices, but did show us what we could expect to do with our phones over the next two decades.

The classic Nokia for many, and one phone that many still have a soft spot for. The beauty of the 3210 was the size, the easy of use, and interchangeable covers.

A true workhorse, if you had one of these you had "made it" in your workplace. The phone itself wasn't anything special, however it did come with a number of features including the ability to have a message laser etched on to the phone itself to make you look even more important. Pocket-lint's Rik Henderson had "Rickyboy". You stay classy.

Selling over 250 millions units since it went on sale in 2003, many remember owning this phone. It had a monochrome 96 x 95 pixel display and a battery life that lasted almost three weeks.

You play lots of games on your phone now, but in 2003 if you wanted mobile gaming you were still using a GameBoy Advance. The N-Gage, a phone that was also a portable games console was going to change all that. Sadly it didn't.

The start of the bonkers years for Nokia, The 7600 was in the shape of a tear drop with a squarish screen in the middle and the numbers surrounding it. We remember at the time thinking it was a crazy idea and so did everyone else. So crazy that Nokia didn't make another one like it, well until 2004 with the sort of follow up; the Nokia 7610.

How far can you change the number pad on a phone before you just start confusing the hell out of every one, a lot it seems, but the more you do so the less devices you sell. The 7610 shifted the keys and introduced a confusing pattern over the top of it that nobody really understood how to use it, especially those that could predictive text without looking. Oh the skills.

Dubbed the lipstick phone the Nokia 7280 look like a lipstick, didn't have a dial pad, and relied on you having all your numbers in your contacts book. Still it looked bonkers, draw lots of attention, and showed that Nokia was keen to give you style over substance.

iPad who? Five years before the iPad was announced, Nokia had a small 3G tablet that would let you load up apps and surf the internet on the go. it will never catch on. Well it didn't. It would take the company another 8 years to launch a tablet.

At the time of its launch it was a breakthrough in what phones could do. It had a great camera, GPS, music, everything almost. Its only trouble was, from the time it was announced to the time you could buy it, Apple announced the first iPhone.

The start of a new era, Nokia announced the Lumia 800 and its shift to Windows Phone. Numerous Windows Phone devices would follow and with it, the courting of Microsoft began.

The end of an era, bogged down in development for almost 6 years, Nokia although shifted to support Windows Phone still launched the 41 megapixel 808 Pureview to show was was possible. The sensor offered you the best camera on a phone that there has ever been on an OS on its last legs. The technology did find its way into the Lumia 1020 that came out a year later.