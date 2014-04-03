  Nokia Lumia Cyan update will offer more than just Windows Phone 8.1

Microsoft unveiled its Windows Phone 8.1 update last night to much excitement after a long wait for the new operating system. Nokia has since announced that it's going to add more to the update for its handsets, with an update called Lumia Cyan which will arrive this summer. It will roll out to current Windows Phone 8 Lumias.

Lumia Cyan will include all the big WP 8.1 updates. That means users can enjoy the pull-down notification and quick button menu of the Action Centre. And there's Word Flow for super-fast Swype style typing. Plus personalisation of the start screen with pictures and an extra row of tiles. And, of course, the Cortana voice controlled assistant.

Nokia Lumia owners can look forward to an enhanced camera with five new filters, video slideshow sharing, and a faster Camera Roll that can animate Refocus, Smart Shot and Cinemagraphs right in the app itself.

SensorCore is another extra included in the hardware of the Lumia 630 and 635 from launch. These will be able to track a user's daily activities by step counting, run-speed tracking, and location learning. And Nokia claims it does it all using very little power at all.

On the Lumia 930, Icon and 1520 users will be able to record video in Dolby Surround Sound thanks to support being added into the WP 8.1 update. Coupled with Nokia Rich Recording this will allow users to playback video recordings in full 5.1 Dolby Digital Plus format. Ideal when projecting videos to home cinema systems via Miracast.

All of these features will come to Windows Phone 8 Lumias when the Lumia Cyan update is rolled out this summer. Specific models haven't been mentioned yet.

