New Nokia Lumia range to be accompanied by MD-12 Bluetooth speaker the size of an Apple

While the legal world kicks its feet over Microsoft's acquisition of Nokia's Devices and Services division, the latter department is merrily going about its business, launching new hardware.

The Nokia Lumia 630, Lumia 635 and Lumia 930 Windows Phone 8.1 smartphones have been announced and to accompany them, the Finnish firm has launched a mini Bluetooth speaker, the MD-12.

It weighs just 180g, it claims, and is "roughly the size of an Apple". However, it is capable of boosting bass (low frequencies) performance through a vibrating actuator located in the speaker's bottom. This essentially turns any surface it sits on into a subwoofer.

READ: Nokia Lumia 930 offers 20MP PureView camera, premium design

Nokia also claims that it can "fill a room" with sound, despite its diminutive size and is capable of 15 hours of playback on one charge. We had the chance for a quick listen to the new speaker and the performance is impressive for the size.

The MD-12 features NFC, so you can just tap your Lumia smartphone to it and they with sync automatically, and you can manage it through the new Nokia Device Hub app. As it operates wirelessly on Bluetooth, you can also use any smartphone with it, although the colour schemes available - yellow, green, orange and white - perfectly match Nokia's.

READ: Nokia unveils 4.5-inch Lumia 630 and Lumia 635 Windows Phone 8.1 phones

An included audio input means you can also hook up another external source, even if it doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity - old iPod anyone?

The speaker will be released alongside the new Lumia handsets (starting their rollout in May) at a price of €39. A UK price is yet to be revealed, but at current exchange rates that's just over £32 and Nokia today told us that it would be part of pre-order bundles in the UK.