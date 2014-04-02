  Nokia Lumia 930 offers 20MP PureView camera, premium design

Nokia has announced the Nokia Lumia 930 at Build 2014, with Stephen Elop taking to the stage at the Microsoft conference.

The new Nokia Lumia 930, previously rumoured, brings a design similar to that of the Lumia Icon recently launched in the US, with metalled detailing.

"It integrates the best of Microsoft with the best of Lumia," Elop announced, calling the handset a "flagship phone" for Windows Phone 8.1.

The Nokia Lumia 930 has a 5-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, display.

There's a 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, with Elop saying the new handset had been built for speed. "In short, the Lumia 930 just rocks," said Elop.

It features wireless charging built-in, without the need for an additional case, as some previous Lumia devices have needed.

There's a 20-megapixel PureView camera on the rear with optical image stabilisation, as well as Zeiss optics.

Creative Studio will be getting an update, meaning you'll be able to make better edits to your images, with a range of new filters on offer.

A new feature is Living Images, which looks a lot like Nokia picking one of the great features from HTC's Zoe, as you'll be able to easily mix highlight videos mixing photos with motion.

There are four mics to aid your video capture with great audio, including directional stereo recording or surround sound.

There will be a range of colours, as we've come to expect from Nokia.

Elop also confirmed that Windows Phone 8.1 would be coming to all of the existing line-up of Windows Phone 8 Lumia devices, in an OTA update.

The Nokia Lumia 930 will be available in June, starting in Europe, before landing in Asia, India and the Middle East.