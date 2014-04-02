  Nokia Lumia 930 leaks ahead of expected unveiling tomorrow morning, now official

UPDATE: The announcement is now official

--

Like clockwork Nokia's new Lumia 930 has leaked ahead of a Lumia event tomorrow morning.

Pocket-lint will be visiting Nokia on Thursday morning for an announcement of the Lumia variety. Presumably this will be it. It will follow tonight's Microsoft Build 2014 announcements where we expect to see Windows Phone 8.1 finally unveiled.

READ: What to expect from Windows Phone 8.1 'Blue'

Nokia's latest Lumia 930 should come with Windows Phone 8.1 onboard, ahead of any over-the-air updates Microsoft may offer older handsets in the coming months.

The Lumia 930 is rumoured to be the successor to the Lumia 925. The software upgrade to WP 8.1 is expected and hardware improvements should be announced too, if the rumour mill is accurate.

The Nokia Lumia 930 is expected to be the international version of the US-only Lumia Icon. That would mean this will be Nokia's flagship Lumia with similar rumoured specs including a 4.5-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display, 2.2GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and a 20-megapixel PureView camera.

Check back later tonight for Microsoft's Build 2014 announcements and again tomorrow morning for the Nokia Lumia event coverage.

READ: Nokia Lumia 930 rumoured to bring Lumia Icon specs to rest of world