  Nokia Lumia 630 leaks as first Windows Phone with on-screen buttons

EvLeaks tweeted a photo on Sunday of what appears to be the first Windows Phone handset with software buttons, the Nokia 630.

It drops the usual Nokia capacitive touch buttons under the screen, for back, home, and search buttons built right into the software.

The Nokia 630, slated for release this year according to the tipster, looks to be a budget handset from Nokia by its design and low-number naming. There weren't any specifications or specific release timeline provided.

The leak follows an announcement from Microsoft on Sunday that it will support "soft keys" in an upcoming software update. "One nice benefit of these additions is that many hardware vendors will be able to use the same hardware for both Android and Windows Phone devices," the company wrote.